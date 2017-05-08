Week 10 tifo roundup: Trolling TFC in Seattle, NYCFC newcomers and more

Supporters across MLS unfurled messages of commitment, celebration and, well, old-fashioned mockery over the weekend. Let's take a look at the most prominent tifo displays of Week 10.

In Seattle, the Sounders’ Emerald City Supporters produced an elaborate troll job on visiting Toronto FC in commemoration of their team’s 2016 MLS Cup victory over the Reds.

Harking back to the “Nothing is more powerful than a club whose time has come” message TFC faithful displayed in last December’s league championship game at BMO Field, ECS flipped from red to green to remind the Canadians just who took MLS Cup home (via a gripping penalty-kick shootout, it must be noted). The Reds got the last laugh on Saturday with a 1-0 win, though.

New York City FC officially recognized new supporters’ group NYCSC (New York City Supporters Club) ahead of their 3-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday, and the organization marked the occasion with a tribute to Gotham’s diversity in the style of famed artist Keith Haring.

Today marks an important day for @nycfc Today we became an official Supporters group for #nycfc Thanks to everyone who believed in us! #mls pic.twitter.com/FykzLTeGn4 — New York City SC (@NYCitySC) May 8, 2017

The Philadelphia Union finally broke their lengthy winless skid with a 3-0 defeat of the New York Red Bulls, matching the tone of the Sons of Ben’s defiant anti-fascism, anti-racism tifo message. Punching Nazis is so hot right now.

A better look at the tifo, part of the "Show racism the red card" initiative by the Independent Supporter's Council. Well done, @SoBTifo. pic.twitter.com/t2r2u9UmiT — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) May 6, 2017

For Friday night’s visit from Vancouver, Colorado Rapids fans didn’t produce a traditional large tifo per se, but they did produce powerful messages of support for the mother of Homegrown rookie defender Kortne Ford, who is presently fighting a serious recurrence of cancer. The Rapids SGs were joined by the entire crowd at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in a standing ovation in the 24th minute, a nod to Ford’s jersey number.

