Minnesota United FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Loons are full of surprises these days.

Abu Danladi opened his account in his first MLS start, Miguel Ibarra had two assists and Minnesota United FC cruised to a 2-0 shutout win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in the first chapter of a new regional rivalry.

Bobby Shuttleworth added seven big saves and Christian Ramirez netted his sixth goal of the season — one off the MLS Golden Boot lead — as Minnesota (3-5-2) continued their charge up the Western Conference table following a dreadful 0-3-1 start.

SKC (5-2-3), playing their third game in nine days, lost for only the second time this season but remain atop the Western Conference with 18 points, along with FC Dallas.

22' — MIN — Abu Danladi

39' — MIN — Christian Ramirez

