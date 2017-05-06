Houston Dynamo 4, Orlando City SC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Something has to give when an explosive attack meets a stingy defense. On Saturday in Houston, it was the offensive team that won. By a large margin, too.

The Houston Dynamo routed Orlando City at home on Saturday night, posting an impressive 4-0 victory at BBVA Compass Stadium. Mauro Manotas led the way for the Dynamo with a brace and an assist, but the winner came from Alberth Elis in the first half. The Dynamo's other goal-scorer was Romell Quioto.

Orlando were down just one goal at halftime, but gave up three in the second half while chasing the game.

Goals

23' – HOU – Alberth Elis

51' – HOU – Mauro Manotas

65' – HOU – Mauro Manotas

75' – HOU – Romell Quioto

