LAFC sign Monday Bassey Etim as second player in club history

Los Angeles Football Club won't hit the field until 2018, but they're already getting started with player signings.

The club announced on Friday the addition of 18-year-old forward Monday Bassey Etim. The rookie will go on loan to LAFC's USL affiliate, Orange County SC, for the rest of the 2017 season.

The Nigerian-born Etim joins LAFC from the Montverde Academy in Florida, which has helped produce several up-and-coming professionals, including San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva. Before going to Montverde, Etim played for the Kadji Sports Academy in Cameroon, which produced superstar Samuel Eto'o.

“LAFC are excited to announce the signing of Monday Bassey Etim as we believe he is a player of incredible promise, and we know his development is in good hands with the technical staff at Orange County,” said John Thorrington, LAFC executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager, in a statement.

Etim is the second player signed to LAFC, joining midfielder Carlos Alvarez, who has also been loaned to Orange County SC for the season.