Report: Orlando City, Red Bulls to host US World Cup qualifiers this fall

Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls enjoy two of the strongest home-field advantages in Major League Soccer, and now it seems that the US national team may seek a similar edge in two crucial matches this fall.

Sports Illustrated and FOX journalist Grant Wahl reported on Tuesday that US Soccer is making plans to host the USMNT’s home World Cup qualifier vs. Panama on Oct. 6 at Orlando City Stadium, the brand-new venue where the Lions have rolled to a 5-0 record to date since it debuted this spring

The home date with Trinidad & Tobago a month earlier on Sept. 1, he added, is on course to take place at Red Bull Arena, RBNY’s atmospheric home in Harrison, New Jersey. The Red Bulls are currently riding a 19-game regular-season unbeaten streak at RBA that dates back more than a year.

Citing federation policy on venues, a US Soccer spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The Panama and T&T clashes are the final two matches of the Hexagonal, CONCACAF’s final round of qualifying for Russia 2018, and figure to be pivotal results for the Yanks’ hopes of overcoming their slow start to the Hex and earning a spot at next summer’s tournament.