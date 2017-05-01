MLS primary transfer window closes on Monday, May 8

The MLS primary transfer window is rapidly coming to a close.

The first window of the 2017 season will shut next Monday, May 8, at which point teams will no longer be able to sign players under contract in another country or make MLS trades involving players until the secondary transfer window opens on July 10. The summer transfer window closes on Aug. 9.

While they aren’t able to make trades involving players or sign players under contract in a foreign league, MLS clubs can sign free agents from anywhere in the world at any point until the MLS roster freeze deadline on Sept. 15.

2017 Transfer Window Dates