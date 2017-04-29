Dax McCarty with Chicago Fire, March 2017
USA Today Sports Images

New York Red Bulls honor Dax McCarty with broken-heart banner

April 29, 20177:59PM EDT

Tonight's New York Red Bulls home match vs. the Chicago Fire marks the first return to Red Bull Arena by fan favorite Dax McCarty, who was famously traded from New York to Chicago this past January. (As an aside it also, of course, marked the first visit to the Red Bulls by Bastian Schweinsteiger.)

But Red Bulls fans still harbor plenty of love for McCarty, and honored him with this early banner.

