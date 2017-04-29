New York Red Bulls honor Dax McCarty with broken-heart banner

Tonight's New York Red Bulls home match vs. the Chicago Fire marks the first return to Red Bull Arena by fan favorite Dax McCarty, who was famously traded from New York to Chicago this past January. (As an aside it also, of course, marked the first visit to the Red Bulls by Bastian Schweinsteiger.)

A familiar face & a first-timer at RBA. #NYvCHI pic.twitter.com/HzRcnzfRYc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 29, 2017

But Red Bulls fans still harbor plenty of love for McCarty, and honored him with this early banner.