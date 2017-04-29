New York Red Bulls honor Dax McCarty with broken-heart banner

Tonight's New York Red Bulls home match vs. the Chicago Fire marks the first return to Red Bull Arena by fan favorite Dax McCarty, who was famously traded from New York to Chicago this past January. (As an aside it also, of course, marked the first visit to the Red Bulls by Bastian Schweinsteiger.)
A familiar face & a first-timer at RBA. #NYvCHI pic.twitter.com/HzRcnzfRYc— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 29, 2017
Respect. #NYvCHI pic.twitter.com/REKkgCPMHV— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 29, 2017
But Red Bulls fans still harbor plenty of love for McCarty, and honored him with this early banner.
"11 of Hearts" banner in honor of Dax McCarty passed around South Ward. #MLS #RBNY One heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/vYrfWn69o4— Mark Fishkin (@MarkFishkin) April 29, 2017
Tonight's Tito. #NYvCHi pic.twitter.com/Tp7WmECmKT— Joe Goldstein (@_JoeGoldstein) April 29, 2017
#RBNY fans have a Metro Legend tifo for Dax.#NYvCHI pic.twitter.com/2IqJDkPRnW— Pardeep Cattry (@pcattry) April 29, 2017