ExtraTime Radio: Race to Seis? More like race to save 2017 for LA Galaxy

LISTEN: So what's wrong with the Galaxy and can it be fixed quickly? That depends on who you ask. The guys take a look at ailing LA, give Cyle Larin the praise he deserves and then pour one out for the Union before wrapping up all the Week 8 action. After the break, it's (quarter of the way there) award season and some Doop insight from Kevin Kinkead. As always, the Hot-Take Hotline keeps the guys laughing.

Forget Race to Seis, the Galaxy are just racing to keep the 2017 season alive after a slow start that has them at the bottom of the Western Conference. With Andrew back from gallivanting around Mexico, the guys dive into the weekend action, starting with a Sounders blowout at StubHub Center that has LA fans worried and Seattle thinking big.

Orlando City have The Wall dreaming big as well after Cyle Larin led the Lions to yet another victory, their first on the road and league-leading fifth of the season, against Jason Kreis' former employers. Plus, the Union's misery continues after blowing a three-goal lead, Toronto FC spoils Bastian Schweinsteiger's party, Portland rule Cascadia thanks to Darlington Nagbe's swag, Kekuta Manneh cryptic tweet raises eyebrows and Atlanta United hand Mike Petke and Real Salt Lake a loss that has Nick Rimando under the microscope.

In the second segment, the guys get jacked about the variety and quality of this season's Golden Boot contenders, then get Kevin Kinkead (Philly Voice) on the line to diagnose the ailing Union, who haven't won in eight months. That's not all, either, as supporters call in from the stands to make the Hot-Take Hotline even more special (or ridiculous).

