Mitchell & Ness just dropped some new MLS gear, and a few of the league’s biggest stars recently took their turn modeling the fresh threads.

Giovani dos Santos, Kaka, Jordan Morris, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Darlington Nagbe were a few of the players who modeled a new collection of Mitchell & Ness fan wear for the 2017 season.

Check out some of their looks below and get your Mitchell & Ness MLS gear on MLSstore.com.