MLS players mourn the death of Panama midfielder Amilcar Henriquez

Panama’s soccer community was dealt a tragic blow on Saturday, when Panama national team and Arabe Unido midfielder Amilcar Henriquez was shot to death.

A spokesman for Panama’s National Police confirmed that Henriquez was shot several times in a drive-by attack shortly after leaving his home in Colon province on Saturday. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Two others were injured in the attack. Henriquez was 33.

Henriquez had 75 career caps for Panama, and came off the bench for Los Canaleros in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against the US last month. He started both legs of Arabe Unido’s CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal defeat to FC Dallas earlier this year.

Henriquez played with numerous MLS players throughout his career, with several – including Toronto FC’s Armando Cooper and former Dallas and Vancouver striker Blas Perez – taking to Twitter to express their grief in the aftermath of his death.

no tengo palabras solo puedo decirte hasta el cielo que Te amo mucho hermano #AH21 — Armando cooper (@Elpercoo119) April 16, 2017