ExtraTime Radio: CONCACAF, US Soccer go all-in on 2026 World Cup | MLS Wk 6

LISTEN: It's official! The United States, Canada and Mexico are joining forces to bring the World Cup back to CONCACAF, making their pitch for 2026 official on Monday at a press conference in New York City. The guys walk you through all the details (31:02), then give their takes on what would be an incredible event. Plus, everything you need to know about MLS Week 6 and David Beckham stories with former MLS MVP Mike Magee (47:45). Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

How does a 2026 World Cup triple threat sound? What if we told you that tournament would go down in the United States, Canada and Mexico? Pretty awesome, right? It's officially a possibility after U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati, Mexican Football Federation president Decio de Maria and Canadian Soccer Association president Victor Montagliani pledged to submit a formal bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

Before that, though, enjoy a comprehensive breakdown of MLS Week 6, including a huge win for Mike Petke and Real Salt Lake ... in a blizzard, an offensive awakening from Sporting KC, more home cooking for Orlando, perhaps the season's best game so far in Toronto, Jermaine Jones' heel turn and Dax McCarty's value to Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Fire.

Because we care about our listeners, we've also included a special segment with 2013 MLS Most Valuable Player Mike Magee, who sits down to tell stories about his career (segment starts at 47:45). What was it like to turn pro at 18 years of age? What did Robbie Keane teach him about the game? What were David Beckham and Landon Donovan like as teammates? Who would he take on his all-time MLS 3v3 team? You'll laugh out loud as Magee recounts an incredible career that saw him win two MLS Cups and even record a shutout as an emergency goalkeeper.

In the mailbag, the #HotTakeHotline roll on with listeners from all over the US and Canada ranting and raving to educate and entertain you. The guys run through calls about Federico Higuain, Zach Steffen and Crew SC, are serenaded by an optimistic Red Bulls fan and hear from an Orlando City supporter who wonders whether the Lions success at home will translate on the road.

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

