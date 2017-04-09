Highlights, banter & Mike Magee: MLS Matchday Live was back on Sunday

Matchday Live Mike Magee does not have the day off. He's joining Andrew Wiebe for Matchday Live! Come hang with us Sunday after Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls. Posted by Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday, April 9, 2017

MLS MatchDay Live was back on Sunday, featuring all the can't-miss highlights, banter and hot takes you can handle from Week 6. Oh, and this week we brought along Major League Soccer's 2013 Most Valuable Player!

If you missed the live broadcast, you can still see Andrew Wiebe and 14-year MLS veteran Mike Magee guide you through a packed slate of action above, recapping Friday and Saturday’s full slate.