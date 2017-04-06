FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Toyota Stadium • Frisco, Texas

Saturday, April 8 • 8 p.m. ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

With a CONCACAF Champions League heartbreak in the rearview mirror, FC Dallas return from a week in Mexico to friendly Frisco, Texas, where they host Minnesota United FC, a squad enlivened by their first MLS victory, a cathartic four-goal romp over Real Salt Lake. Saturday's matchup provides Dallas a chance to return focus toward MLS regular-season play and MNUFC raring to show that outburst was the beginning of a longer-term course correction.

FC Dallas

After a stunning, stoppage time exit from CCL, FC Dallas have a relatively short week to return to MLS play, and could be down a key starter – Maxi Urruti was down with a groin injury, awaiting a substitution while the game closed out. They're also going to miss mainstay Maynor Figueroa along the backline, as the Honduras captain serves a one-game suspension for a foul in Week 3 against New England. Cristian Colman did break through toward the end of the second half against Pachuca, and if he begins regularly converting some of the chances in front of him, Dallas' offense could shift from "dangerous" to DEFCON-5.

Suspended: Maynor Figueroa (Disciplinary Committee decision)

Maynor Figueroa (Disciplinary Committee decision) Int’l Duty: NONE

NONE Injury Report: OUT: Mauro Diaz (torn Achilles tendon), Ryan Hollingshead (neck injury), Anibal Chala (sports hernia injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Chris Seitz - Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Victor Ulloa - Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo - Michael Barrios, Javier Morales, Roland Lamah - Cristian Colman

Notes: FC Dallas are unbeaten in eight consecutive MLS regular-season games (4-0-4), with four clean sheets on that run. They have only allowed multiple goals in one of their last 14 MLS home games.

Minnesota United FC

The Loons we've seen thus far might just not be the Loons we're going to get. A multi-layered midweek transaction resulted in the additions of erstwhile Colorado Rapids defensive midfielder – and captain – Sam Cronin, as well as fullback Marc Burch. The offense has managed a solid showing thus far (10 goals; 4th overall) and a shored-up defense could keep MNUFC much more competitive week-to-week (admittedly not a high bar after setting the six-game record for shipped goals … in those first four games).

Suspended: NONE

NONE Int’l Duty: NONE

NONE Injury Report: OUT: Bernardo Anor (left lower leg injury), John Alvbage (left knee injury), Patrick McLain (concussion), Joseph Greenspan (concussion)

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Bobby Shuttleworth - Jerome Thiessen, Brent Kallman, Francisco Calvo, Justin Davis - Collen Warner, Ibson - Kevin Molino, Johan Venegas, Bashkim Kadrii - Christian Ramirez

Notes: Christian Ramirez has eight shots on target this season, the second-highest total in the league. Only one other Minnesota player has more than three shots on target (Molino, 4; 25 shots on target on total).

All-Time Series

This is the first time Dallas and Minnesota will meet in MLS play.

Referees

Referee: CHRIS PENSO

Assistant Referees: Brian Poeschel (bench side), Jose Da Silva (far side)

Fourth Official: Rubiel Vazquez