Erick Cubo Torres celebrates against Seattle Sounders - March 4, 2017
USA Today Sports Images

Cubo Torres makes 'EA SPORTS FIFA' FUT Team of the Week

April 6, 20173:39PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

This should surprise no one given his current run of form, but Houston Dynamo fans aren't the only ones who appreciate Cubo Torres' goal-scoring power. EA just announced he's made their EA SPORTS FIFA FUT Team of the Week. He joins a squad also made up of the likes of Real Madrid's Isco, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. Not bad, not bad at all.

 

Series: 
Sideline