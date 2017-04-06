Cubo Torres makes 'EA SPORTS FIFA' FUT Team of the Week

This should surprise no one given his current run of form, but Houston Dynamo fans aren't the only ones who appreciate Cubo Torres' goal-scoring power. EA just announced he's made their EA SPORTS FIFA FUT Team of the Week. He joins a squad also made up of the likes of Real Madrid's Isco, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. Not bad, not bad at all.
95 rated IF @lewy_official plus Hamsik, @Phil_Coutinho, @chrisbenteke and Winter OTW @MustafiOfficial! #TOTW #FUT https://t.co/CjReooZPmv pic.twitter.com/pYwXdJ7ioj— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 5, 2017