Whitecaps will keep BC Place roof open for CCL showdown — and hope for rain

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are going to try to splash and slide their way into the CONCACAF Champions League final.

The club announced that, despite a whole lot of rain in the forecast, the roof to BC Place will remain open when they host Tigres UANL in the second leg of the CCL semifinals Wednesday night (10 pm ET; TSN1 in Canada | UDN in the US | Facebook.com).

The Whitecaps — who are certainly used to Vancouver precipitation by now — are even having some fun with it, issuing a release in which they admit they're hoping for a “wet, cold and miserable night on the pitch,” rallying their fans with the #RiseUpRainCity hashtag, and reminding the Mexican powerhouse what they could be up against.

Of course, even in the worst weather conditions, the Whitecaps still have a big hole to climb out of after dropping a 2-0 decision in the opening leg of the semifinals last month. They'll need to win by three or more goals to advance, or send it to extra time by taking a 2-0 lead through 90 minutes.

Bring on the rain.