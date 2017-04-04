Crew SC's Justin Meram hooks up clairvoyant fan with game-worn jersey

Every so often and always in spite of itself, Twitter rises out of the muck and becomes an uplifting, happy place.

It did so this weekend for one lucky Columbus Crew SC fan.

Columbus supporter Isaac Bednarki tweeted a prediction before Crew SC’s 2-0 win against Orlando on Saturday night, calling for a brace from Justin Meram and a win for the Black-and-Gold.

MY BOY @JustinMeram WITH TWO GOALS TODAY AND THAT SWEET 3 POINTS!!!! @ColumbusCrewSC — Isaac Bednarki (@MrBednarki14) April 1, 2017

Meram and Columbus, of course, made Bednarki look like a genius, with the winger scoring in the 13th and 77th minutes to give Crew SC their third win in a row.

After the match, Meram found Bednarki – who made an earlier, incorrect Meram-centric prediction before Columbus’ 3-2 win against Portland on March 25 – and gifted him his game-worn jersey. On Sunday, the Iraqi international went a step further, meeting Bednarki in Columbus and presenting him with another, signed jersey.

Just met my man @JustinMeram & received a wonderful gift. Thank you so much Justin! Keep scoring and collecting points for @ColumbusCrewSC pic.twitter.com/6RkU7xV1NN — Isaac Bednarki (@MrBednarki14) April 2, 2017

Well done, Justin and Isaac. They’ll have a shot to make another prediction come true on Saturday when Columbus look to extend their winning streak to four games at the Chicago Fire (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE).