Presenting Sin Filtro, a band made up of Montreal Impact's Argentines

Montreal Impact star Nacho Piatti has been out recently, but we think we may have found what he's been up to off the field. Please enjoy the new, Impact-birthed, all-Argentine rock band, Sin Filtro.

Besides Piatti, the rest of the group features Hernan Bernardello, Andres Romero, Victor Cabrera, and Adrian Arregui -- and they've released their new single, "Marchate Ahora." It's

.....Um, okay, so it's not real -- insert sad face here. Consider this a late pass on an excellent April Fool's joke from the team that really, really should be real. Think about it, Impact.