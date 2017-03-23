RSL readying for first match without Cassar: What's going on in MLS Week 4

Only three matches are on tap for Week 4 of the MLS season, but an abbreviated schedule doesn’t mean we’re short on storylines.

Some juicy narratives are playing out around the league this week – here’s what you should have your eye on:

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC

Saturday, 2 pm ET | MLS LIVE

We’re only in Week 4, but Saturday’s match between New England and Minnesota already has a bit of a do-or-die feel to it. The Revs will be opening Gillette Stadium following losses at Colorado and Dallas and a postponed home contest against Orlando. A pair of narrow road defeats against last year’s top-two Supporters’ Shield finishers is nothing to get too concerned about, but anything less than three points at home against the struggling Loons would be a major warning sign.

After being outscored 11-2 in their first two matches of the year, Minnesota rebounded to earn their first MLS point with a respectable 2-2 draw at the Rapids last Saturday. They’ll look to build on that momentum in New England this weekend, though they’ll have to contend with a Revs attack that has more than enough talent to wreak havoc against what's been a leaky backline.

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, 4 pm ET | Facebook.com, UniMas in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Real Salt Lake didn’t exactly draw an easy hand for the first match of the post-Jeff Cassar era. RSL, who dismissed Cassar on Monday just three games into his fourth season as head coach of the club, face a cross-country trip to New York to face a tough Red Bulls side in New Jersey on Saturday. Making matters tougher? Salt Lake will be without goalkeeper Nick Rimando (international duty), captain Kyle Beckerman (suspension), Designated Players Albert Rusnak (international duty) and Joao Plata (injury) and starting winger Jordan Allen (injury). That’s less than ideal for interim manager Daryl Shore.

Of course, the Red Bulls will be dealing with some absences of their own this weekend. Playmaker Sacha Kljestan (international duty) and attacker Gonzalo Veron (injury) are both out, while head coach Jesse Marsch missed some prep time this week after flying to Europe to work on his UEFA coaching badges. Kljestan’s absence will be especially keenly felt as the Red Bulls look to iron out the kinks of their 4-2-2-2 formation.

Columbus Crew SC vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

For the first time since falling short in MLS Cup 2015, Columbus Crew SC will welcome the Portland Timbers to MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday night.

Though the 3-0-0 Timbers look like one of the best teams in MLS this season, Saturday night should be a decent opportunity for Crew SC to grab all three points. Columbus looked solid in their new, three-at-the-back setup in their 2-0 win at D.C. last weekend and they’ll be facing a Timbers side that will be without midfielders Darlington Nagbe and David Guzman due to international duty and center back Liam Ridgewell due to injury.

Portland will be shorthanded, but they still have plenty of firepower. How Crew SC’s new formation deals with star attackers Diego Valeri, Fanendo Adi and Sebastian Blanco will likely determine if Columbus can get a small bit of revenge in this MLS Cup rematch.