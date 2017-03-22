MLS Fantasy: Finding the best budget defenders for your squad

In the 2017 iteration of MLS Fantasy, I don’t think there’s ever a reason to spend more than $25 on your backline. Why would you? With so many bargains available at the $5 price point or below, you can assemble a strong rearguard while setting aside enough money to grab the league’s big name creators and goal-scorers.

What follows is a short list of the best budget defenders in MLS Fantasy.

Important: Round 4 features a reduced schedule due to the international break. Many of the players listed are not playing this week, so be aware of that when you make your transfers!

Best budget defenders in MLS Fantasy:

Nick Lima, $4.6, San Jose Earthquakes: One of the early contenders for MLS Rookie of the Year, the former Cal Bear has slotted directly into Dom Kinnear’s lineup at right back in the first three games of the season. Lima went the distance in each match and added a goal in Round 2 against Vancouver. He’s a great bet to continue his great run of form – especially when San Jose plays at home.

Vytas, $5.0, Portland Timbers: Portland may not be a shutdown defensive outfit yet (a respectable three goals allowed in three games), but the strength of their attacking unit offers defenders a chance to share in the spoils. Vytas has contributed one assist and has managed to record seven points per game, easily the best mark among Portland regulars. Also keep an eye on academy product Marco Farfan ($4.1), who impressed in his only start for Caleb Porter and is knocking on the door for more playing time.

Eriq Zavaleta, $5.0, Toronto FC: Toronto FC’s backline offers a few great bargains, including Steven Beitashour ($5.1) and Nick Hagglund ($5.0). However, Zavaleta’s early season numbers show him to be the best value of the bunch. With two clean sheets and games of 9 and 11 points, Zavaleta deserves consideration when Toronto FC host an offensively-struggling Sporting KC team in Round 5.

Jimmy Medranda, $5.1, Sporting Kansas City: Obviously the SKC man is $0.1 above the cutoff, but he earns a spot on this list based on the enviable position he occupies. What do we mean by that? He’s listed as a defender but plays as a forward in Peter Vermes’ 4-3-3 setup. That means he gets credit for clean sheets (three in the first three games) while also being in the hunt for goals and assists. A must-own player, depending on SKC’s matchup!

Tim Parker, $5.0, Vancouver Whitecaps: Vancouver’s currently got three great center backs – Parker as well as Christian Dean and veteran Kendall Waston. I believe the 24-year-old Parker has the best hold on a starting spot and has shown well during his two starts – averaging eight points per game and notching five bonus points in Vancouver’s loss to Toronto.

Alphonso Davies, $4.5, Vancouver Whitecaps: Speaking of Whitecaps defenders, fantasy managers were quick to acquire Vancouver’s exciting 16-year-old prospect after an eight-point outing in Round 1. However, he’s only played 45 minutes in the regular season since then. Once Vancouver exits the CONCACAF Champions League (which will likely happen April 5th, unless they pull a huge upset against Tigres), Davies should be back on your radar. Like Medranda, he generally plays farther up the field than his defender designation would indicate, making him a threat for goals/assists as well as clean sheets.

Jose Aja, $5.0, Orlando City: The 23-year-old Uruguayan has played a key role in the refurbishment of Orlando’s back line. While Jonathan Spector ($5.6) may be the more heralded name, his center back partner is averaging 6.5 points per game for a Lions unit that has conceded only one goal in its opening two matches. If Spector’s out of your price range, consider Aja.

Alex Crognale, $4.7, Columbus Crew SC: We may be jumping the gun on Crognale, but the Crew SC central defender impressed in his first start of his young MLS career. Granted, his clean sheet came against the still-scoreless-for-2017 D.C. United attack, but the homegrown player is one to watch – especially if coach Gregg Berhalter sticks with his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Are there any other budget defenders who are a mainstay on your team? Any players on this list that you don’t trust? If so, let us know in the comments below.