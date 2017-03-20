ExtraTime Radio: MLS's most entertaining team? Top forward? Week 3 takes

LISTEN: If you could only watch one team for the rest of the year, who would it be? The guys try to tab MLS's must-watch side and settle on the league's best No. 9 as well. Plus, tune in for a wildly entertaining interview with Brian Dunseth and a mailbag with hot, lukewarm and cold takes from you, the listeners! Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Goals, goals, goals. Oh, and a howler of epic proportions. If you averted your eyes this weekend in MLS, you most definitely missed something.

Let the ETR crew catch you up, starting with an almost impossible question: If you could only watch one team the rest of the year, which would it be? Some say Portland (three wins in three games), others might go with Seattle (MLS Cup defense + scary attack), and if you're really brave, you might opt for Houston (La Pantera!) or Minnesota (someone is going to score goals). You'll have to listen to see who the guys went with. Let us know who you'd go with in the comment section below!

Also of note, big days from No. 9s. Josef Martinez had yet another big day for Atlanta United, Cyle Larin keeps scoring at home, Fanendo Adi is a bull in the box and Jozy Altidore closes the door in Vancouver. So who's the best finisher in MLS? Once again, opinions are split. Same when it comes to the US national team, where there are changes galore ahead of a must-win Hexagonal matchup with Honduras.

Plus, tune in for a wildly entertaining interview with Brian Dunseth and a mailbag with hot, lukewarm and cold takes from you, the listeners!

