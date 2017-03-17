Graham Zusi replaces injured Fabian Johnson on USA roster for qualifiers

US national team head coach Bruce Arena has selected Sporting Kansas City's Graham Zusi to replace Fabian Johnson on the roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

Johnson was sidelined with a hamstring injury, picked up in a midweek Europa League match with Borussia Monchengladbach this week.

Zusi, 30, returns to the side after being a part of Arena's January training camp. The Sporting KC player has recently moved from a midfield/winger role to a right back, both for club and country, and started the USMNT's last game, a 1-0 friendly win against Jamaica in February, as team captain.

The US will play a crucial World Cup qualifier Mar. 24 against Honduras at Avaya Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN), before heading to Panama City to play Panama on Mar. 28 (10 pm ET | beIN Sports, Telemundo, NBC Universo).