FC Dallas 2, Pachuca 1 | 2016-17 CCL Semifinal Recap

March 15, 20179:58PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

FC Dallas overcame an early deficit to take the advantage in their 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League series against Mexican side Pachuca on Wednesday, winning 2-1 at Toyota Stadium in the semifinal first leg.

Franco Jara capitalized on sloppy play in the box to put Pachuca ahead in the 3rd minute, but Maxi Urruti slammed home an equalizer for Dallas just before halftime. Kellyn Acosta put the hosts ahead with a beautiful free kick just before the hour mark, and FC Dallas held on to get an important win.

Goals

  • 3' – PAC – Franco Jara Watch
  • 44' – DAL – Maxi Urruti Watch
  • 58' – DAL – Kellyn Acosta Watch

