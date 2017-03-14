They lost the MLS match, but did LA win the Twitter war vs. Portland?

The LA Galaxy may have lost the match on the field, but they came hard in the first round of an ensuing Twitter war.

The Galaxy fell 1-0 to the Portland Timbers on Sunday, dropping to 0-2-0 on the season after falling in their second straight home match against a Western Conference opponent. The Galaxy had to play down a man for nearly an hour on Sunday, after defender Jelle Van Damme drew two highly-controversial yellow cards for challenges on Diego Chara and David Guzman in a four-minute span between the 31st and 34th minutes.

On Monday, LA’s social team took a bit of a shot at the Timbers, producing a video of Van Damme’s challenges against Chara and Guzman that played off of the Shooting Stars meme.

The Timbers fired back a couple of tweets in response, promising that they’ll have something more for the Galaxy soon enough.

@LAGalaxy if you can only put fans in 60% of your seats a cute meme is one way to get attention. We have video guys, too. Stay tuned... — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 13, 2017

.@brendanhannan @LAGalaxy it's all good ... no offense taken here (and we know quality football will soon be on its way to StubHub). pic.twitter.com/2CVMWxOMFm — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 14, 2017

LA and the Timbers will meet again on August 6 at Providence Park (on ESPN). We’ll see if Portland hits back by then.