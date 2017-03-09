Sounders' Alonso on infamous reputation: "I don't care what people say"

TUKWILA, Wash. – Seattle Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso has something of a double-sided reputation.

On one hand, if Seattle’s 31-year-old captain hasn’t already cemented his status as the best defensive midfielder in MLS history, he’s at least squarely in the conversation.

But his propensity for physical play and laying the occasional hard foul has also earned the ire of some his peers, with an anonymous survey of MLS players conducted by ESPN FC finding that 25 percent of the 140 participants named Alonso as their choice for “biggest reputation for crossing the line with his behavior on the field.”

Asked about his thoughts on that distinction after Seattle’s practice on Wednesday, Alonso said the results of the poll don’t give him cause for much concern.

“I don’t care what people say about me,” Alonso said. “I play my game and do what’s best for the team and that’s it. If people think I’m like that, I don’t care. I’m going to keep playing like I always play.”

One factor that might contribute to the perception, Alonso says, is his position. As a defensive midfielder, he’s often tasked with defending his opponent’s most dynamic attackers – a role that can necessitate physical play.

“I think my position, I have to play next to the one of the best players on the other team,” he said. “From there, I try to play good defense and initiate the attack for us. I try to do my best for the team and do my job every time I step on the field.”

Alonso’s defenders also have some numbers at their disposal that could push back on the survey’s findings. He’s never led the league in fouls or cards and has only been sent off three times over the course of his nine-year MLS career, with two of those coming during the same season in 2013.

Still, the reputation has to come from somewhere, something that Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer acknowledged when he was asked about Alonso on Wednesday. But Schmetzer was quick to add that when it comes to his star midfielder, the good has largely outweighed the bad.

“I love Ozzie. I love the way he plays, how he plays,” Schmetzer said. “OK, there’s been incidents over the years where maybe we could’ve said ‘Let’s keep our composure’ and all that. But I take the good with the bad. There’s a ton more good than ever bad.

“If you look at Ozzie’s career, some people might want to argue this case, but he’s the best defensive midfielder [in MLS] since ’09. That’s my belief. Whatever the article said, whatever it was, I’m sure guys don’t like playing against Ozzie but off the field I know he has a lot of respect amongst his peers.”