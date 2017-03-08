2017 expansion derby kicks off and much more: What's going on in Week 2

One week down in the MLS season, and now we're cooking with storylines.

Sure, it's only been one week, a single lap around the track in the 5,000m race that is the MLS regular season, but now we've gotten a look at all the teams in action, and as ever, there is plenty to anticipate.

Here's what you should look out for in Week 2:

Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, 2 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Both teams are looking for their first wins of the season after posting draws last week. The Fire didn't put together a complete performance, but weathered an early storm in Columbus to show potential on both sides of the ball, while RSL dominated in defense and showed the attack is still coming together. Juninho should be in line to make his debut for the Fire, which is perfect timing after John Goossens was lost for 5-6 months this week. Expect a tough test for the visitors here.

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City

Saturday, 2 pm ET | MLS LIVE

New England arguably had the toughest Week 1 assignment in the league, taking on the Colorado Rapids on the road and duly losing. Orlando picked up a win to start life in their new digs, but can they put an imprint on the early season and pick up a result on the road this week? All teams are works in progress at this early stage, but these two teams remain enigmas, so this game should go some way to showing us who they really are.

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, 4 pm ET | UniMás in US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Two of the best teams during the 2016 season square off at Red Bull Arena. For the Rapids, the big question is will Tim Howard and Shkelzen Gashi be ready to make their 2017 debuts on Saturday? Meantime, will the Red Bulls continue to work on the 4-2-2-2 formation, or will Jesse Marsch opt for the look he used in overturning the result against Atlanta United last week? Either way, we may be a long way out from seeing the ideal lineup and style of play on either side at this point.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

Saturday, 4:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE in US, TSN4 in Canada

These teams last met in October in the Knockout Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The result? Toronto FC won their first playoff game and went all the way to MLS Cup, while the Union slumped home, still looking for playoff success. Both teams are coming off 0-0 Week 1 draws on the road, but opinions about the teams remain largely the same as they did after that playoff game as they square off again. Will it be an easy TFC win, or can Philly continue to pick up points in their Canadian road swing?

Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Which team will wake up first? Both the Sounders and Impact spent large portions of their respective openers effectively sleepwalking through the proceedings last week. For the Sounders, it could be an MLS Cup hangover, but with a tough road trip to Quebec and having the bullseye on their backs as the champions, the road won't get any easier. Meanwhile, Montreal have shown in the past a knack for getting up for games against the Sounders. If they grab three points here, we can consider their season started in earnest.

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew SC

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Can the Dynamo do it again? Remember, Houston started the first month of 2016 looking pretty impressive, before the wheels fell off in record time. They certainly impressed at home against the MLS Cup champions last week, but can the new-look Dynamo look good again against Columbus? It's only March, after all, but Wilmer Cabrera might just have a team that can withstand more than a month on his hands.

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, 9 pm ET | MLS LIVE

This game has "playoff intensity" written all over it. FC Dallas have started the season in fairly sharp fashion, grabbing a fearless road win over LA last week, while Sporting opened their campaign with a road draw in D.C. that felt like it would have been natural in the postseason. No titles will be won or lost here, but both teams will look at the other as a measuring stick for the early going.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Saturday, 10 pm ET | MLS LIVE (USA), TSN1 (CAN)

Home for a second straight week, the San Jose Earthquakes will be looking to build on a solid Opening Weekend and gain points against a team they'll likely be battling it out with for one of the West's last playoff spots. Aiding their efforts is the fact that the Vancouver Whitecaps will likely have one eye on next week's Champions League encounter with Tigres UANL. The MLS regular season is a marathon, not a sprint, but the Quakes surely won't mind a fast start as they aim to avoid missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

New York City FC vs. D.C. United

Sunday, 2 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Neither team scored in their season openers, but games between these sides have produced quite a few goals the past couple years. The spoils have been shared in the past, too, but NYCFC have won both of their games to date at Yankee Stadium against D.C. Plus, Patrick Mullins returns to his old stomping grounds, and he scored a goal and assist the last time he played NYCFC. Can he do it again?

Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United FC

Sunday, 5 pm ET | ESPN2 in US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Sunday will also feature the "2017 expansion derby" between the two new teams this season. It remains to be seen if this will turn into a full-scale rivalry, but as two new teams eager to pick up their first points in MLS, expect this one to be quite the battle. One added element: The, ahem, elements. It's going to be cold at TCF Bank Stadium – will that give Minnesota United an edge in their first home game?

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, 7 pm ET | FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Must-win territory for the Galaxy? Nah, it seriously is way too early for that. But if Dallas showed a changing of the guard in MLS, perhaps, last week with their win at the StubHub Center, then what would a Timbers win say here? Portland want to show their opening-day romp over Minnesota United was no fluke, and the Galaxy – now missing Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney due to suspension – will aim to built their home turf up as a fortress once more.