Clint Dempsey scores in return to Seattle Sounders: "It's good to be back."

HOUSTON—Clint Dempsey had fun on Saturday.

The man they called "Deuce" missed the Seattle Sounders’ improbable run to raise MLS Cup last season due to an irregular heartbeat, but made his return in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo.

"It's fun to be back playing the game you love and get back to competing at the highest level,” Dempsey said. "It's good to join back up with the guys who have done so well last season in winning MLS Cup."

Dempsey returned and did what he does best: Score goals.

In the 58th minute, a Joevin Jones cross was deflected by Dynamo keeper Tyler Deric. The deflection put the ball at Dempsey’s feet, where the Nacogdoches, Texas-born forward was able to get ahold of it and put in the back of the net.

Dempsey says the goal came about because he was in the right time at the right place.

“It’s what I was brought here to do,” Dempsey said. “I’m just going to build upon the performance. It’s the first 90 minutes that I’ve had since I’ve been out.”

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said that he wasn’t planning on playing Dempsey the full game but is glad with his forward’s performance.

“He was good,” Schmetzer said. “I probably ran him out a little longer than I wanted to but it’s my decision. It’s something that Clint [Dempsey] and I discussed, is if he’s ready to go 90.”

It’s the first 90 minutes for Dempsey since Aug. 21, 2016.

“I felt good,” Dempsey said. “I’m still trying to get to my top level. I’m not there yet but I think if you watch preseason it’s been a steady progression. I look to be better hopefully next game.”