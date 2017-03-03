Orlando City sign veteran defender Scott Sutter from Swiss club Young Boys

Orlando City SC made an addition to their backline on Friday, signing Swiss-English right back Scott Sutter from Swiss Super League club BSC Young Boys.

Sutter, 30, has been with Young Boys since 2009. He made 32 appearances across all competitions for the club this season, recording one goal and two assists in Swiss Super League and UEFA Champions League and Europa League action.

“We are very happy to have secured Scott’s signature,” Orlando City GM Niki Budalic said in a statement released by the club. “He brings excellent technical ability and will add valuable depth and experience to our defense. We’re excited to see what he will do.”

Born in England to an English mother and Swiss father, Sutter moved to Switzerland in 2002 at the age of 16 to join Grasshopper Club Zurich. He made 59 appearances for the club before moving to Young Boys and has two career appearances with the Switzerland national team.

Orlando will open the 2017 and the new Orlando City Stadium on Sunday, when they'll host New York City FC (5:00 pm ET; ESPN in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada).