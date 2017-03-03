Disciplinary Committee suspends three for 2017 regular-season openers

The MLS Disciplinary Committee ruled on Friday that Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston will serve a one-match suspension in the Whitecaps' season opener this weekend, after being found guilty of violent conduct against the Portland Timbers in the final game of the 2016 season.

Vancouver open against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Two other players entering MLS from other leagues will also be suspended for their new clubs' season openers, as a result of discipline given in their final matches with their former clubs.

Chicago midfielder Juninho was guilty of violent conduct against an opponent while playing for Club Tijuana in a Liga MX match against León on November 26, 2016. Juninho will serve the suspension during the Fire's match against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday.

Houston midfielder Juan David Cabezas will sit out the Dynamo's opener against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, after being sent off from his final match for Colombian side Independiente Medellin. Cabezas was issued two yellow cards against Independiente Santa Fe on December 3, 2016.

According to Article 12 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, “Any disciplinary suspension imposed on a player prior to a transfer must be enforced or applied by the new association at which the player is registered. The former association is obliged to notify the new association of any sanction in writing and upon issuing the ITC.”