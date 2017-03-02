LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Match Preview

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

2017 MLS Regular Season

StubHub Center - Carson, CA

Saturday, March 4 - 4 pm ET

WATCH: Univision in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada

2016 MLS Supporters' Shield champions FC Dallas begin the 2017 MLS regular season against the same team -- the LA Galaxy -- and in the same venue -- the StubHub Center -- in which they closed out the regular season last year. While both Western Conference powers reached the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs, neither progressed as far as they hoped. But with a new season comes new hopes, and both teams will likely be in the reckoning once again.

While Dallas mostly made tweaks to their depth in the offseason, with the signing of Paraguayan forward Cristian Colman a notable exception, it's been the most transformative offseason in nearly a decade for the Galaxy. There's a new head coach in Curt Onalfo, while Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan and Mike Magee, among others, are gone, and LA will likely become younger this season in their approach, relying on more academy products than in Bruce Arena's tenure.

All-Time Series

LA lead the MLS regular season series between the clubs, with 33 wins, while Dallas have 23 victories. The teams have drawn 12 times.

LA-DAL All-Time MLS Meetings (68 games)

at LA (28 meetings): LA lead 14-8-6 (69 LA goals, 33 DAL goals)

at Dallas (34 meetings): Dallas lead 18-9-7 (57 DAL goals, 49 LA goals)

LA Galaxy

The new-look Galaxy will debut in front of a home crowd on national television, looking to get 2017 started on the right note. With the defense and attack likely to be manned by returning players, the starting midfield will likely be three-quarters newcomers, if Romain Alessandrini, Jermaine Jones and Joao Pedro all make their Galaxy debuts on Saturday. Will there be enough cohesion to come flying out of the gate against what will likely be one of the best MLS teams again this season? That's a big question.

Suspended: none

none Int'l duty: none

none Injury report: none

Projected starting XI (4-4-1-1): Brian Rowe — Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme, Ashley Cole — Romain Alessandrini, Jermaine Jones, Joao Pedro, Sebastian Lletget — Giovani dos Santos — Gyasi Zardes

FC Dallas

The visitors will enter the match with an advantage of sorts, having played two competitive games by the time the regular season opener rolls around, in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series against Panamanian side Arabe Unido. FCD put on an impressive showing in their first game, a 4-0 rout at Toyota Stadium last Thursday. Coach Oscar Pareja was able to give 45 minutes of playing time each to Maximiliano Urruti, Michael Barrios, Atiba Harris and Colman after Dallas scored early in a 2-1 loss in the second leg that still resulted in a comfortable 5-2 win on aggregate.

Suspended : none

: none Int'l duty : Coy Craft (US U-20s)

: Coy Craft (US U-20s) Injury report: none

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Chris Seitz — Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa — Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta — Michael Barrios, Maxi Urruti, Roland Lamah — Cristian Colman

Officials

REF: KEVIN STOTT

AR1: Mike Rottersman

AR2: Craig Lowry

4TH: Alejandro Mariscal