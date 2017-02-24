USA 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 1 | 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Recap

Bring on Mexico.

In their final group-stage game of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, the US rode two goals from Sebastian Saucedo to a 4-1 win over St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday night.

Brooks Lennon and Jonathan Lewis also scored for the Americans, who finish in second place in Group B behind Panama, who won the group earlier in the day with nine points following a 2-1 win over Haiti.

The US finished with six points, shaking off an opening loss to Panama with routs of Haiti and St. Kitts to secure passage into the next stage — which opens with a tough game vs. rival Mexico on Monday (5 pm ET, Facebook Live).

To get there, the Americans leaned on Saucedo (pictured above), a Real Salt Lake midfielder who delivered long-distance goals in the 35th and 41st minutes, giving the US a commanding 4-0 halftime lead.

Sebastian Saucedo strikes from long distance!



Jonathan Lewis with the assist, and the U-20 #USMNT now lead, 3-0. pic.twitter.com/5EzNXqO6JW — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) February 24, 2017

Sebastian Saucedo does it again! This time on a free kick for his brace. U-20 #USMNT pouring it on now, 4-0.



Watch: https://t.co/plPow1levC pic.twitter.com/hu5Pj9sQxC — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) February 24, 2017

Lennon, Saucedo’s RSL teammate, opened the scoring in the 16th minute on a nice feed from the Portland Timbers’ Jeremy Ebobisse. It was Lennon’s fourth goal of the tournament after he bagged a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Haiti on Tuesday.

Just four minutes later, New York City FC rookie Jonathan Lewis put the US up 2-0.

St. Kitts scored their first goal of the game — and second of the tournament — when Romario Martin took advantage of a defensive miscue in the 77th minute.