Saprissa, Pachuca battle to 0-0 draw in CCL quarterfinal first leg

Deportivo Saprissa and Pachuca played to a scoreless draw Tuesday night in CONCACAF in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal in Costa Rica. It was the first time in their CONCACAF Champions League history, covering 25 matches, that Pachuca were shut out.

Pachuca thought for a moment they had scored, but former LA Galaxy defender Omar Gonzalez's apparent goal in the 34th minute was disallowed because of offside. Saprissa, meanwhile, had a penalty shout in the 65th minute, when Pachuca center back Erick Aguirre appeared to chop down Saprissa's Joseph Mora in the box. However, no penalty was given.

The sides will play the second leg in Pachuca Feb. 28. The winner of the match-up will advance to the Champions League semifinals, against the winner of the match-up between FC Dallas and Arabe Unido of Panama. Those teams play each other Thursday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, at 8 pm ET (UDN, Facebook Live).