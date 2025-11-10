Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

The stakes go up a notch in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, as Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Unlike in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, Conference Semifinals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Final against FC Cincinnati or Inter Miami CF . That game will be held on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30.

The Union also boast 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Bradley Carnell, who, in his first year in charge, is looking to guide Philly to their second MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.

On the defensive end, 2025 MLS Best XI honorees Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner helped secure the clean sheet, with the latter also contributing an assist.

After emerging victorious in Game 1 via a dramatic penalty-kick shootout , the Union put the series to bed with a convincing 3-0 Game 2 win at SeatGeek Stadium, which included a first-half brace by top scorer Tai Baribo and an insurance tally from club-record signing Bruno Damiani .

Philadelphia, the league's best regular-season team in 2025, confirmed their contender status by sweeping Chicago Fire FC in Round One.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5

Eastern Conference No. 5 Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)

NYCFC are also looking to make history in their first season under a new manager, with Pascal Jansen's side coming off an impressive Round One elimination of Charlotte FC.

The Cityzens took the Best-of-3 Series with two road wins at Bank of America Stadium, where The Crown had amassed an MLS-best 13 wins during the regular season.

That impressive record went out the window when NYCFC won Game 1, 1-0, on a stunning solo goal from Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rica international also scored the game-winner in the decisive Game 3, between a pair of highlight-reel tallies from summer DP signing Nicolás Fernández Mercau that ensured a 3-1 victory.