Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Inter Miami CF (No. 3) visit Nashville SC (No. 6) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to close out their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Nashville force a Game 3, Miami will host the series decider on Nov. 8 at Chase Stadium.

Following a 3-1 victory in Game 1, Miami are one win away from meeting FC Cincinnati (No. 2) or the Columbus Crew (No. 7) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

For all their progress this year, including lifting the US Open Cup for their first-ever trophy, will Nashville's run end?

While head coach B.J. Callaghan's team will chase a win, defense will also be at a premium. Combined with a 5-2 defeat on Decision Day, they've conceded eight times across back-to-back games vs. Miami.

Now, Nashville will need some trademark Mukhtar and Sam Surridge magic. The forwards combined for 40 goals during the regular season (69% of the team's scoring) as additional options proved sparse.

Nashville's season is on the line after Inter Miami beat them resoundingly in Game 1. Hany Mukhtar scored a sensational free kick deep into second-half stoppage time of the 3-1 defeat, but the result was sealed by then.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3

Eastern Conference No. 3 Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)

Behind Lionel Messi's inspired form, Inter Miami are one game away from reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The iconic Argentine has 12g/10a in his last nine games, including a Decision Day hat trick at Nashville that earned him the Golden Boot presented by Audi. He posted 29g/19a in the regular season, with his 48 goal contributions one shy of LAFC legend Carlos Vela's single-season record (49).

Messi stayed red-hot in their series-opening win over Nashville, providing 2g/1a in another inspired performance. He was days removed from signing a contract extension through 2028 that will see him open Miami Freedom Park next year, the club's future stadium.