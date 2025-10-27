Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Inter Miami CF (No. 3) visit Nashville SC (No. 6) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to close out their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 1 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Following a 3-1 victory in Game 1, Miami are one win away from meeting FC Cincinnati (No. 2) or the Columbus Crew (No. 7) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Nashville force a Game 3, Miami will host the series decider on Nov. 8 at Chase Stadium.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 54 points (16W-12L-6D)
Nashville's season is on the line after Inter Miami beat them resoundingly in Game 1. Hany Mukhtar scored a sensational free kick deep into second-half stoppage time of the 3-1 defeat, but the result was sealed by then.
Now, Nashville will need some trademark Mukhtar and Sam Surridge magic. The forwards combined for 40 goals during the regular season (69% of the team's scoring) as additional options proved sparse.
While head coach B.J. Callaghan's team will chase a win, defense will also be at a premium. Combined with a 5-2 defeat on Decision Day, they've conceded eight times across back-to-back games vs. Miami.
For all their progress this year, including lifting the US Open Cup for their first-ever trophy, will Nashville's run end?
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)
Behind Lionel Messi's inspired form, Inter Miami are one game away from reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The iconic Argentine has 12g/10a in his last nine games, including a Decision Day hat trick at Nashville that earned him the Golden Boot presented by Audi. He posted 29g/19a in the regular season, with his 48 goal contributions one shy of LAFC legend Carlos Vela's single-season record (49).
Messi stayed red-hot in their series-opening win over Nashville, providing 2g/1a in another inspired performance. He was days removed from signing a contract extension through 2028 that will see him open Miami Freedom Park next year, the club's future stadium.
Perhaps motivating Messi even more, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are in the twilight of their esteemed careers. The former FC Barcelona standouts will both retire at season's end, and hope to go out by raising MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.