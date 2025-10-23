MLS Cup or bust? Inter Miami set "high expectations" for playoffs 

If Inter Miami CF are among the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs favorites, they’re not acting like it.

“But in football, the best or more deserving team doesn’t always win.”

“I have confidence in the team, we have the best player of them all and we’re very excited,” star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul told reporters two days before the Herons host Nashville SC in Friday’s Round One Best-of-3 opener (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FS1, FOX Deportes).

Ghosts of 2024

The latter statement hits particularly close to home for the Herons, whose historic 2024 Supporters’ Shield-winning season ended with a shocking Round One elimination at the hands of No. 9-seeded Atlanta United.

Homegrown defender Noah Allen was a part of that squad and wants nothing more than to exorcise the ghosts of last year's playoffs.

“I think we remember what happened last year, and we're going to try to avoid that in every way possible,” Allen said.

“...I think everyone who was here last year kind of remembers it, so it kind of stays with us. So, I think that's one of the big reasons.”

For head coach Javier Mascherano, who replaced the outgoing Gerardo “Tata” Martino ahead of the 2025 campaign, any type of motivation is valid for a club that’s expected to contend for every trophy on offer – including a first-ever MLS Cup.

“What’s clear is we’re entering the most important stage of the season,” Mascherano said. “We’re going to do everything possible to start the best way possible and, more than anything, advance.