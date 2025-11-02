MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union advance with flying colors

Back in August, the Philadelphia Union became the first team to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth. On Saturday, they became the first team to clinch a spot in the Conference Semifinals.

Tai Baribo scored a 16-minute brace, and Bruno Damiani added another goal ten minutes before the halftime break as the Union wasted little time in setting up an Eastern Conference Semifinal date against the winner of the series between Charlotte FC and New York City FC .

It was just the latest highlight in a special season for the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners , who completed the two-game sweep of Chicago Fire FC in their Round One Best-of-3 series with a convincing 3-0 win at SeatGeek Stadium.

Baribo breaks out

After a torrid start to 2025 that earned him an MLS All-Star selection over the summer, Baribo suddenly went cold in front of goal, enduring a scoring drought of over two months.

The Israeli international put it all behind him in a matter of minutes on Saturday, giving Philadelphia an early 2-0 lead that the visitors would never relinquish.

“I thought he was excellent with his national team [during the October FIFA window], and the way he came back felt like a weight off his shoulders," head coach Bradley Carnell said of Baribo. "The way he has been playing has been very productive.

“We’ve seen a lot of things about Tai’s game that are getting back to usual, so I am really happy he’s struck at the right time.”

Baribo himself was happy to establish the tone early and set the Union on their way to the next round.