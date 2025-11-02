MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union advance with flying colors

Back in August, the Philadelphia Union became the first team to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth. On Saturday, they became the first team to clinch a spot in the Conference Semifinals.
It was just the latest highlight in a special season for the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners, who completed the two-game sweep of Chicago Fire FC in their Round One Best-of-3 series with a convincing 3-0 win at SeatGeek Stadium.
Tai Baribo scored a 16-minute brace, and Bruno Damiani added another goal ten minutes before the halftime break as the Union wasted little time in setting up an Eastern Conference Semifinal date against the winner of the series between Charlotte FC and New York City FC.
Baribo breaks out
After a torrid start to 2025 that earned him an MLS All-Star selection over the summer, Baribo suddenly went cold in front of goal, enduring a scoring drought of over two months.
The Israeli international put it all behind him in a matter of minutes on Saturday, giving Philadelphia an early 2-0 lead that the visitors would never relinquish.
“I thought he was excellent with his national team [during the October FIFA window], and the way he came back felt like a weight off his shoulders," head coach Bradley Carnell said of Baribo. "The way he has been playing has been very productive.
“We’ve seen a lot of things about Tai’s game that are getting back to usual, so I am really happy he’s struck at the right time.”
Baribo himself was happy to establish the tone early and set the Union on their way to the next round.
“We knew that today they would come to press high, come to play because they are in front of their fans," he said. "We knew that the team that would score first would probably be the team to win the game. So, this is what we did."
Lights-out performance
Going into Saturday's match, Gregg Berhalter and the Fire had plenty to feel good about. They'd taken the Union to the brink in Game 1, rallying from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw in regulation before falling in a penalty shootout.
However, any chances of another Chicago rally were squashed in the 32nd minute, when legendary Union goalkeeper Andre Blake saved Brian Gutiérrez's penalty kick.
Damiani, for good measure, put the game beyond reach three minutes later.
“There is momentum and swings and sways of a game that determine the outcome, and if you concede a goal there, we are under pressure even at two to one,” Carnell said of Blake's heroics.
“In the last game, we scored a goal, and five minutes later, we are two up. When they scored a goal, five minutes later, it was two to two. These five-minute increments of the sway of the game are vitally important.”
Onto the next challenge
With Round One taken care of, the Union will have plenty of time to prepare for the Conference Semifinals. As Supporters' Shield holders, they're guaranteed to host the match on either Nov. 22 or 23 at Subaru Park.
“The guys seem to be galvanizing in a really good way, positive energy,” said Carnell. “Understanding roles, responsibilities, as they should by now.
"… These guys empty the tank every single day.”