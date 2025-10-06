Playoff Scenarios

How FC Dallas & Real Salt Lake can clinch playoffs this weekend

On Saturday, FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake can clinch the final two Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs places in the Western Conference – officially rounding out the entire 18-team field.

Should Dallas and RSL secure their spots ahead of Decision Day, the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes would be eliminated from playoff contention.

Every team that's in: Who has qualified?

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. ❌ Dallas win at LA

UPDATE: LA defeated Dallas.

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. ❌ Salt Lake win at Seattle

UPDATE: Seattle defeated Salt Lake.

ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. ❌ Dallas win at LA AND Salt Lake win at Seattle

UPDATE: Dallas and Salt Lake both lost.

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Dallas win/draw at LA AND Salt Lake win/draw at Seattle

UPDATE: Dallas and Salt Lake both lost.

