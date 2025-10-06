How FC Dallas & Real Salt Lake can clinch playoffs this weekend

On Saturday, FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake can clinch the final two Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs places in the Western Conference – officially rounding out the entire 18-team field.
Should Dallas and RSL secure their spots ahead of Decision Day, the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes would be eliminated from playoff contention.
Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- ❌ Dallas win at LA
UPDATE: LA defeated Dallas.
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- ❌ Salt Lake win at Seattle
UPDATE: Seattle defeated Salt Lake.
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Colorado will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- ❌ Dallas win at LA AND Salt Lake win at Seattle
San Jose will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- ❌ Dallas win/draw at LA AND Salt Lake win/draw at Seattle
UPDATE: Dallas and Salt Lake both lost.