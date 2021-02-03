As we create player programs and curate player resources, we keep total wellness in mind. To guide this process, we focus on the following seven areas of an athlete’s life, which we call the 7 C’s.
- CHARACTER – Education on the benefits of maintaining character and professionalism
- CHANGE – Transition assistance for various stages of life
- CAREER – Training and opportunities for experience in a variety of professional industries
- CARE – Best practices for total wellness to nourish the mind, body, and spirit
- CURRENCY – Financial literacy training based on personal and global economic conditions
- CONNECTION – Opportunities for players and the league to fellowship, celebrate, and learn together
- COGNITION – Continuing education offerings for secondary or postsecondary education
Reach out with any questions about Player Engagement services: PlayerEngagement@MLSsoccer.com