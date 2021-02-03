ABOUT US

Our team exists to engage and equip players with strategies to succeed, now and beyond their playing careers.

AREAS OF FOCUS
As we create player programs and curate player resources, we keep total wellness in mind. To guide this process, we focus on the following seven areas of an athlete’s life, which we call the 7 C’s.

  1. CHARACTER – Education on the benefits of maintaining character and professionalism
  2. CHANGE – Transition assistance for various stages of life
  3. CAREER – Training and opportunities for experience in a variety of professional industries
  4. CARE – Best practices for total wellness to nourish the mind, body, and spirit
  5. CURRENCY – Financial literacy training based on personal and global economic conditions
  6. CONNECTION – Opportunities for players and the league to fellowship, celebrate, and learn together
  7. COGNITION – Continuing education offerings for secondary or postsecondary education

Reach out with any questions about Player Engagement services: PlayerEngagement@MLSsoccer.com

WHO WE SERVE
MLS Player Engagement offers support throughout the entire playing life cycle, including the following three player groups:

OUR TEAM
jamil

DR. JAMIL NORTHCUTT

Vice President, MLS Player Engagement

Dr. Jamil Northcutt is Major League Soccer's Vice President of Player Engagement where he is responsible for spearheading and executing the strategy for development and engagement during the player lifecycle. From rookie development to ongoing player trainings, career transition services, and retired player support, Northcutt's team oversees developing the best practices and strategy for assisting players in adjusting to life on the field, while challenging them to prepare for their career after retirement.

Prior to MLS, Northcutt held numerous roles in professional and collegiate athletics, including roles at the NCAA, National Football League, Cleveland Browns, University of Mississippi, Kansas City Chiefs, and Southeastern Conference. Dr. Northcutt played football at Ole Miss, where he earned the Chucky Mullins Courage Award, helped the Rebels to four bowl games and was selected to the 2003 AFCA and SEC Good Works teams.

Northcutt has three degrees from the University of Mississippi - his bachelor's degree in exercise science, his master's in higher education and administration, and his doctorate in higher education. Northcutt also completed an executive education certification program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

chidozie

CHIDOZIE IBEABUCHI

Director, Player Engagement

Chidozie Ibeabuchi is the Director of Player Engagement at MLS HQ. In this role, Ibeabuchi is responsible for driving the MLS player outreach strategy for active and former players. Additionally, he oversees the department’s transition and currency programs.

Prior to MLS, Ibeabuchi worked in several roles at the NFL including Special Events, Fan Strategy & Marketing, the NFL Player Care Foundation, and Entertainment & Player Marketing. Most recently, he worked in the NFL’s Player Engagement department where he focused on player transition including career development, financial and continuing education, and total wellness. Ibeabuchi received his B.S. degree in Sports Management from St. John’s University, an athlete development executive education certificate from UPENN, and his M.B.A. in Strategic Innovation & Business Data & Analytics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

taylor

TAYLOR WELLS MABERRY

Senior Coordinator, Player Engagement

Taylor Wells Maberry works in Player Engagement at Major League Soccer, where she aids and equips players with strategies to succeed, now and beyond their playing careers. Originally from Southern California, Taylor earned her MBA in Marketing from La Sierra University and her BA in Communications from Concordia University Irvine. She is currently working towards a JD in International Law from Fordham Law School (expected 2023) and spends her free time traveling, writing, and walking her chocolate lab, Luna.

GET CONNECTED

Calling all MLS Greats! Connect with us and we will add you to the MLS Greats Network and keep you in the loop on MLS updates, events, and Player Engagement opportunities.