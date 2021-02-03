DR. JAMIL NORTHCUTT

Vice President, MLS Player Engagement

Dr. Jamil Northcutt is Major League Soccer's Vice President of Player Engagement where he is responsible for spearheading and executing the strategy for development and engagement during the player lifecycle. From rookie development to ongoing player trainings, career transition services, and retired player support, Northcutt's team oversees developing the best practices and strategy for assisting players in adjusting to life on the field, while challenging them to prepare for their career after retirement.

Prior to MLS, Northcutt held numerous roles in professional and collegiate athletics, including roles at the NCAA, National Football League, Cleveland Browns, University of Mississippi, Kansas City Chiefs, and Southeastern Conference. Dr. Northcutt played football at Ole Miss, where he earned the Chucky Mullins Courage Award, helped the Rebels to four bowl games and was selected to the 2003 AFCA and SEC Good Works teams.