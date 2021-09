Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, was founded in 2010 by Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson. Through its core suite of meditation offerings, Headspace has already reached more than 45 million users in 190 countries. The company also operates a B2B business focused on offering its meditation products and services to companies to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace’s partnerships team has forged robust relationships with many of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Apple, Amazon, Google, Nike, NBA and more. View the April 2019 press release announcing MLS’s partnership with Headspace.