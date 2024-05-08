Francesca Del Monte contributes her expertise to Major League Soccer (MLS) as the Senior Coordinator of Player Trainings and Education on the Player Engagement team. Francesca's professional journey is marked by her prior experience in People Operations at the National Basketball Association (NBA). This tenure allowed her to refine her skills within the dynamic and fast-paced world of professional sports.

Of Uruguayan and Colombian descent, Francesca leverages her linguistic skills to work closely with Spanish-speaking players. Her commitment extends beyond language proficiency, as she actively bridges the gap between the Player Engagement department and Spanish-speaking players, ensuring their meaningful inclusion in various programs and initiatives. Francesca's cultural background enriches her ability to connect with players, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment within the league.