Wil Acosta is the Senior Director of Player Engagement at Major League Soccer Headquarters in NYC. Wil's professional expertise is rooted in the creation of developmental programs in Player Engagement and Human Resources, a career that spans over two decades. He has garnered knowledge from two different sports leagues - the NFL's League office and the XFL. Wil's unwavering passion is centered on people and being a catalyst for positive change, particularly through his contributions to engagement and inclusion initiatives.

Throughout his career, Wil was an integral part of the NFL Diversity Council for a decade and served as the NFL liaison for the Big Brother Big Sister program. In a recent role, he chaired the Great Place to Work Committee at NYC Outward Bound Schools, dedicated to establishing an environment where staff members feel genuinely welcomed, valued, and respected through the lens of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.