Dr. Victor D. Kidd is an experienced and licensed psychotherapist and sport and entertainment professional. Driven by his love for sport and mental health, Dr. Kidd takes pride in providing innovative clinical support to sport and entertainment organizations.
Dr. Kidd’s goals include increasing awareness and implementing programming regarding mental health among players, coaches, and other stakeholders.
Dr. Kidd earned his PhD in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina, while earning his master's in clinical social work from Howard University.