Your Wednesday Kickoff: An MLS Conference Finals Best XIII (yes, XIII)

The 2023 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire is officially out. Normally we’d take a moment to share our annual “People’s Best XI,” but there’s too much happening right now. We’ll save it for a quiet day in the offseason. For now, we have two Conference Finals to focus on. So, let’s make our own Best XIII from the best of the best in these two Finals. Yes, we need 13 players. Columbus and Cincinnati’s back-three set up is going to force us into a 4-4-1-3 formation to fit in all the best players. Plus it will give our group a distinct advantage over the MLS Best XI. Crazy no one has thought of this tactic before.