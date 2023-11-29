Your Wednesday Kickoff: An MLS Conference Finals Best XIII (yes, XIII)

Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire announce end-of-year moves
Colorado have formally bid farewell to midfielder Jack Price and forward Diego Rubio. The Fire have declined transfer options for defender Alonso Aceves and midfielder Ousmane Doumbia. For a full rundown of all the moves, head here.
New England Revolution fully acquire Chancalay as DP
The New England Revolution have exercised the permanent transfer option on forward Tomás Chancalay from Racing Club in his native Argentina. Additionally, the 24-year-old has signed a Designated Player contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option year in 2027.
The 2023 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire is officially out. Normally we’d take a moment to share our annual “People’s Best XI,” but there’s too much happening right now. We’ll save it for a quiet day in the offseason. For now, we have two Conference Finals to focus on. So, let’s make our own Best XIII from the best of the best in these two Finals. Yes, we need 13 players. Columbus and Cincinnati’s back-three set up is going to force us into a 4-4-1-3 formation to fit in all the best players. Plus it will give our group a distinct advantage over the MLS Best XI. Crazy no one has thought of this tactic before.
We talked about it yesterday, but the Conference Finals goalkeeping unit is relatively average compared to the rest of the league. And compared to the other positions in these games, it’s relatively weak. Still, we’re going to give the nod to Crépeau despite seeing just a small sample size of his post-injury work so far. His performance against Seattle on Sunday convinced me he’s something close to his pre-injury self. That’s enough for him to get the slight nod over Steve Clark.
Palacios finished the season in the 99th percentile among fullbacks in tackles, the 97th in interceptions, the 95th in passes attempted, the 86th in passes completed and the 90th in progressive passes. He’s been among the best in the league by the eye test for a while now and the numbers keep backing that up. For the level of production they’ve gotten from him, it’s wild he arrived as a U22 signing. He’s no longer under that designation, but still, he might be one of the better U22s to come around in the initiative’s short history.
We don’t yet know if Matt Miazga will be available or if further suspension is coming his way. Until he’s ruled out, it seems like good call to include the MLS Defender of the Year.
My brain broke trying to sort through the marginal differences between an excellent collection of players. I got kind of freaked out attempting to determine the difference between Moreira, Erik Sviatchenko, Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Yerson Mosquera, Aaron Long, Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadski and Malte Amundsen. Plus, it also kind of bummed me out to remember Houston DP Teenage Hadebe picked up a long-term injury earlier in the year. Anyway, Matt Doyle stopped answering my frantic calls in the morning a long time ago, so I just turned to the nerds. When in doubt, always turn to the nerds.
In this case, the nerds at American Soccer Analysis told me Moreira led the group in goals added per 96 this season. He played a ton of minutes this year too. He’s been as consistent and reliable as it gets on the ball, even if he hasn’t necessarily been a stalwart defensively. For that high-floor performance, he’s in the XIII. (Although I probably should have just taken Chiellini or Mosquera if we were just talking about high-ceiling performances in a playoff scenario. Again, kind of panicked here.)
This ended up being tougher than you might think because Franco Escobar receives a x15 skill multiplier during the playoffs. But I’m just not sure how long that magic is going to continue, so I went with the more consistent and proven player. Hollingshead has been among the best in the league for a long while now.
Dude is so good he’s the main reason this turned into a XIII instead of an XI. I had to get him in. He’s put up five goals and nine assists in each of the past two seasons and constantly impacts the game for Cincy.
When you make the MLS Best XI as the only midfielder who isn’t a no. 10, you’re a lock for the Best XIII. He’s been fantastic all season for the Dynamo and is the centerpiece for a team playing some of the prettiest soccer we’ve seen in MLS over the last few years.
He’s still out here doing Darlington Nagbe things. Same as it ever was. It’s kind of amazing he’s been consistently mentioned as the league’s most underrated player for like a decade now and still hasn’t fallen into the “mentioned so much as underrated that he actually becomes overrated” trap. He’s been great again this year, and the Crew were able to bring him back for next year without putting him on a DP deal. That’s excellent business.
I thought about it and still 100% believe he’s the best in this group, which is why it’s going to be so weird when he doesn’t start again. The Crew seem to value Mo Farsi’s ability to get in behind more than what Gressel offers, and it’s just going to be one of those things that doesn’t quite click for those of us on the outside I guess. To be fair, it hasn’t caused any issues so far.
- Duh.
- It’s kind of odd, but he’s really the only true No. 10 left in the playoffs. Amine Bassi has been good centrally for Houston, but he’s spent just as much time playing on the wings this year. Not sure there’s a grand statement to make here or anything, just thought it seemed interesting.
- Duh.
- Who are you taking off the board first in a pickup game right now: Bouanga or Acosta? I think I’d lean Bouanga because it doesn’t really seem to matter how good the rest of the group around him is playing right now. He’s just going to score anyway. Something to consider.
Good for Cucho and good on the voters for making sure he made the actual Best XI this year. It took a while for him to find his footing, but holy smokes did he make it count when he did. He put up 16 goals and 11(!) assists on the year as a hybrid No. 9/winger and cemented himself as one of the best DP signings by a mid-market team in recent memory.
I wouldn’t call him a typical winger, but he’s been playing on the right side of the midfield for Houston, and we had to fit him in somehow. He’s been a critical piece of the team’s resurgence and a major contributor to the Dynamo’s free-flowing buildup in attack. Our 4-4-1-3 is all about getting the ball to Lucho, Cucho and Denis and letting them cook. Coco fits in perfectly there. I think we’d have a pretty good chance of winning the league with this team.
Good luck out there. Take existing ideas and improve on them.