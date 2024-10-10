Your Thursday Kickoff: Which 22 Under 22 players will dominate in the Playoffs?

The 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list always has a few names that only the sickest of MLS sickos will know. It’s a list that’s, in part, predicated on potential. So if you weren’t aware that 16-year-old New England left back Peyton Miller is drawing interest from European scouts, it probably means you have things like “free time” and “a family.” That’s ok. It’s not how I would want to live my life, but I’ll respect your choices and your freedom to make them. Besides, the idea is that you’ll eventually come to know a player like Miller relatively well down the line if the projections pan out.