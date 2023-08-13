Your Sunday Kickoff: Which MLS teams’ stocks are up as return to regular season nears?

Yeah, they went out on penalties a little earlier than expected, but the end of their transfer window has turned the Crew into one of the league’s most intriguing teams down the stretch. It’s certainly a risk to send away a streaky, but incredibly talented player like Lucas Zelarayan. But a great way to make up for that is bringing in best-XI caliber wingback Julian Gressel and former LAFC standout Diego Rossi. Throwing them in Wilfried Nancy’s system feels like an instant fit and the Crew might be even better down the stretch than they’ve already been. And they’ve already been the league’s most aesthetically pleasing team in attack. The Eastern Conference playoffs are going to be a bloodbath, y’all.