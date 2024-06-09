Your Sunday Kickoff: New England & Sporting KC collect much-needed wins at home

USMNT fall to Colombia in Copa América tune-up friendly
The US men's national team took a 5-1 defeat to Colombia at Commanders Field on Saturday in the first of two international friendlies in preparation for the upcoming Copa América.
Just four games to get to from last night. We’re still going to talk it out.
Just 12 minutes after he came on, Emmanuel Boateng volleyed home a cross with his left foot and gave New England a massive win over the Red Bulls. Now, to be fair, New York went without Emil Forsberg, John Tolkin and Lewis Morgan in this one. But, to be even more fair, a team that had seven points two weeks ago now has two straight wins and is technically just six points back of the playoff line with a game in hand. It doesn’t matter how they got it.
I’m not necessarily convinced they’ve saved their season here or anything, but they have pulled it out of the gutter. And sometimes a bit of confidence can go a long way.
New York will be fine. They’ll have most of their key pieces in attack back soon.
What a huge night for teams at the bottom of the standings. What a not-great night for Stefan Frei. Both of SKC’s goals came on saveable shots that squeaked past Frei. A win is a win though, and Sporting KC desperately needed one. They’re officially out of last place in the West and technically seven points away from the playoff line with a game in hand. They’re at the halfway mark of the season, but they aren’t quite dead yet.
Seattle are even closer to the playoff line, but things somehow feel even worse. Nothing is clicking. No one is playing all that well. And when someone does play well, someone else’s bad moments mess that up. It’s rough to watch. We all expected so much more.
This is a really nice road point for FC Dallas. It may not have been the most electrifying game of the year, but it’s a really nice point. Dallas thrived on these kinds of results last year. They’re still near the bottom of the West, but at least this is a step back toward grinding out points.
It’s worth noting Minnesota didn’t have Robin Lod or Tani Oluwaseyi in this one. In fact, they didn’t even have a full bench. A point is totally ok, even at home.
Well, the most promising game of the night didn’t deliver. Portland get a road point though. And St. Louis get their ninth draw of the season and reclaim the league lead in stalemates. Cool?
