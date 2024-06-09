Your Sunday Kickoff: New England & Sporting KC collect much-needed wins at home

Just 12 minutes after he came on, Emmanuel Boateng volleyed home a cross with his left foot and gave New England a massive win over the Red Bulls. Now, to be fair, New York went without Emil Forsberg, John Tolkin and Lewis Morgan in this one. But, to be even more fair, a team that had seven points two weeks ago now has two straight wins and is technically just six points back of the playoff line with a game in hand. It doesn’t matter how they got it.