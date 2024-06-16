Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi-less Miami do the unthinkable, Revs & Fire wake up 

A few teams at the bottom of the standings are waking up. A few teams at the top are still pulling away. Let’s talk it out.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

I…I just…I need to sit with this one a bit. I’ll be back in like an hour…

Inter Miami. On the road. Without Messi. Without Suárez. With multiple injuries. Down to nine men. GET A STOPPAGE-TIME WINNER ON THE COUNTER FROM THEIR SECOND-ROUND SUPERDRAFT PICK.

Noel Buck hit the everliving hell out of the ball, Giacomo Vrioni got on the end of a through ball and Esmir Bajraktarevic got some help from a deflection as the Revs earned THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN.

I need a nap.

I’ll power through though. The Revs are still at the bottom of the East, but only barely. They were trending hard toward Wooden Spoon contention just a few weeks ago and now, with another win, could be one point away from a playoff spot. What a league we live in.

Full credit though, not many teams could drag themselves out of the hole they were in and actively digging for themselves. I’m not sure much has changed (and the schedule hasn’t been a gauntlet) but you can only play who’s in front of you, right?

It’s doubtful this means the season is saved or anything like that, but they always felt like too good of a roster to be down so badly. They may not have a contender’s roster, but they certainly weren’t as bad as their “worst numbers since 2013 Chivas USA” statistics suggested. Congrats to the Revs on pulling themselves up and out of the pit of misery.