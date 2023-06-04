Your Sunday Kickoff: LAFC chase CCL title tonight vs. Club León, All-Star performances in Matchday 17

CCL Final tonight
LAFC are down 2-1 to Club León. Away goals don’t matter. They have to win by one to get to extra time, they have to win by two to win outright. Kickoff is set for 9 pm ET on FS1 and TUDN.
It got a little too quiet in the afternoon, but fortunately, the evening games were around to pick things up. Here’s what went down.
What happened?: Not one thing.
So, did we learn anything?: If you’re the Revs, it’s better than giving up three goals in a game for the fourth straight game. If you’re NYCFC, it’s not another loss? Neither team is inspiring much confidence right now. That’s two points out of the last 15 available for New England and two points out of the last 21 for NYCFC.
What happened?: Also nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: Probably not. Like the game above, neither team is in the best space right now.
What happened?: Exactly what you’d expect. Just incredibly on-brand for everyone involved.
So, did we learn anything?: No.
What happened?: Christian Ramírez got the Crew rolling early and, after a brief misstep, got them back on track. Big win for Columbus.
So, did we learn anything?: Cucho Hernandez did get on the board in this one, but Ramirez is in the midst of a bit of a renaissance this year. He’s on track for his best year since 2017. He’s scored five times on the season and has been a welcome addition to a Crew team that hasn’t been able to lean on Cucho like we thought they might. Cucho has just three goals so far.
What happened?: Kamal Miller got sent off for DOGSO (denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) reasons in the seventh minute and thus began a long, slow slog toward an opener for D.C. United. Donovan Pines eventually broke through after D.C. piled on chance after chance for 60 minutes. Christian Benteke put the nail in the coffin.
So, did we learn anything?: The very, very small chance we were going to learn anything new from Inter Miami after dismissing Phil Neville midweek went away as soon as the red card came out. It’s another solid result for D.C. though.
What happened?: Andres Reyes picked up a red, but things were already going south for New York in this one. Orlando cruised.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s another week waiting for New York to get it together. If they’re not even going to be solid defensively, there’s pretty much no chance they’re going to keep up with anyone. They’ve scored more than one goal in a game exactly twice this season.
They probably weren’t going to get it done against the Lions even if they had scored a couple of times though. Orlando owns the Red Bulls at this point. Either the game is ugly and Orlando gets a point or three, or Orlando brings the hammer down in a rout. The best news for the Lions here though is Facundo Torres took a big step in the right direction. He scored for the first time in six starts.
What happened?: A classic Union thumping. They scored early and stayed on the gas.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. The Union are one of the best teams in the league again. It’s no surprise. I’m convinced they’re at least going to give Cincy a scare here eventually. As soon as Cincy lose again…annnyy day now…
Montréal’s goal differential is now down to a league-worst -12 by the way.
What happened?: Rubio Rubin scored early, waited through a long delay and decided to do it again.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. It’s an unfortunately typical performance from Austin this year. Both teams are sitting on 19 points after 16 games.
What happened?: Hany Mukhtar made the difference because that’s just how this works.
So, did we learn anything?: Only if you forgot Hany is good. Both these teams are good, but only one team has Hany.
What happened?: Toronto took a second-half lead, but Bebelo Reynoso’s return to the field helped spark a push for a late equalizer. It eventually came from Kervin Arriaga.
So, did we learn anything? Reynoso came on in the 65th minute. Over the last 25 minutes or so, Minnesota put up almost a goal worth of xG after putting up just 0.5 in the previous 65. It helped that they were chasing the game of course, but that’s an excellent sign. And another rough night for Toronto.
What happened?: Another big St. Louis win. What’s new?
So, did we learn anything?: Nope. Just another reminder if St. Louis gets one punch in they’re going to make sure you go down and stay down the rest of the way.
What happened?: Zero things.
So, did we learn anything?: Zero things.
What happened?: It looked like SKC were going to take three points on the road, but Ryan Gauld converted a late penalty.
So, did we learn anything?: The weird year for the Caps continues, but they still ended the weekend in sixth place in the East. SKC were nearly in a playoff spot, but the penalty dashed those dreams. Still, has to be nice to see Alan Pulido find the back of the net. It seems like he’s slowly getting more comfortable and more effective.
Good luck out there. If you can’t go around, go through.