Your Sunday Kickoff: LAFC chase CCL title tonight vs. Club León, All-Star performances in Matchday 17

So, did we learn anything?: It’s another week waiting for New York to get it together. If they’re not even going to be solid defensively, there’s pretty much no chance they’re going to keep up with anyone. They’ve scored more than one goal in a game exactly twice this season.

They probably weren’t going to get it done against the Lions even if they had scored a couple of times though. Orlando owns the Red Bulls at this point. Either the game is ugly and Orlando gets a point or three, or Orlando brings the hammer down in a rout. The best news for the Lions here though is Facundo Torres took a big step in the right direction. He scored for the first time in six starts.