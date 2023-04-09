Your Sunday Kickoff: Houston, Revs, Seattle & LAFC dominate; GA Cup Finals today

Philadelphia Union march into U15, U17 finals at GA Cup
For the second year in a row, MLS teams will sweep the Under-15 and Under-17 Generation adidas Cup titles – and each of the 2023 trophies could be bound for Chester, Pennsylvania after Saturday’s semifinal tussles. Philadelphia Union have reached both of Sunday’s championship matches, which will be streamed for subscribers of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
MLS releases statement on incident during New York vs. San Jose match
Major League Soccer released a statement Saturday evening after an incident in the 1-1 draw between the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes at Red Bull Arena.
What happened?: Neither team created much, but Lucho Acosta’s 69th-minute penalty made the difference.
So, did we learn anything?: Not particularly. A rotated, post-CCL midweek Union held their own and made the game ugly, but not quite ugly enough. And, of course, we already knew about Cincy’s feelings on 1-0 wins. That makes three straight and four on the season. They have five wins and a goal differential of +5.
What happened?: The Crew keep rolling. Lucas Zelarayán and Christian Ramírez ensured the Crew got the result they deserved.
So, did we learn anything?: Not every team is out here just beating the ever-living daylights out of teams quite like the Crew. They’ve won three straight by a total margin of 12-1. And all without Cucho Hernandez. That’s three goals in his first three starts for Ramirez by the way.
What happened?: Dénis Bouanga. Then Dénis Bouanga. Then Dénis Bouanga again. Spectacularly.
So, did we learn anything?: Folks, I might just take Bouanga versus the field in the MVP race right now. As I type that, I’m seeing we have a piece up on The Mothership about that exact thing, but I promise the thought came independently. Obviously, he’s on a different level right now. As are LAFC. It’s been a rough few weeks for Austin, but I’m not sure that really mattered. LAFC are just better than everyone.
What happened?: Dallas piled on chances and Jesus Ferreira’s actually broke through.
So, did we learn anything?: Nope. Dallas managed this one exactly how you’d expect. Long way to go in Miami. At least they’re not…
What happened?: Dylan Borrero scored a stunner and everyone else thought the scoring thing looked like fun.
So, did we learn anything?: No. I think we’re well aware of the trajectory of both these teams to start the season.
What happened?: The game took place, but the focus of it will be on the incident that took place in the 54th minute, where a New York Red Bulls player is alleged to have used language that violates league policy. The game was delayed for 17 minutes. Major League Soccer is conducting an investigation.
What happened?: Atlanta United were very much in control until a Franco Ibarra red card in the 62nd minute. Even still, they stayed on the gas afterward and Giorgos Giakoumakis gave the Five Stripes the late lead. However, Gabriel Pereira responded immediately to rescue a point for NYCFC.
So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta were by far the better team on the night. They have to learn to stay in control of games though and avoid mistakes like Ibarra’s red card and the immediate concession after taking the lead. Both teams feel like they’re still learning how to win together.
What happened?: Kei Kamara is eternal.
So, did we learn anything?: See above.
That’s three goals in three games now for Kamara. The Fire have won two, taken seven points from nine and are sitting sixth in the East with a game in hand on most of the conference. Which could mean they deserve a little more credit or it could just mean we’re back at the part of the year where the Fire make us question whether or not they deserve a little more credit. Look, I’m just saying we’ve been here before.
What happened?: Houston took an early lead thanks to Hector Herrera. Then, Amine Bassi delivered a couple of killing blows. That’s four straight games with a penalty conversion for Bassi, an MLS record.
So, did we learn anything?: Herrera has been, no joke, one of the best players in the league so far. The Dynamo continue to play excellent ball and his return to form – thanks to a little help from a solidified midfield around him – is a big reason why.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy totally imploded here. Martin Caceres’ red card after bothering the ref during a Video Review check was as goofy a red as you’ll ever see, then Douglas Costa totally lost his head to earn a red at the end of the game. Both incidents served as a perfect encapsulation of where this team is right now: Dead last. Well, tied for dead last. Which, hey, speaking of…
What happened?: The Rapids and Diego Rubio won a battle to avoid sitting at the bottom of the standings.
So, did we learn anything?: These teams aren’t great. However, it’s getting dire in Kansas City. Alan Pulido started this one and they still couldn’t put it together. They’re just piling on low-percentage shot after low-percentage shot. I don’t know what the answer is.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: No.
What happened?: I can’t decide if Charlotte had one of the worst six-minute spans in MLS history or if RSL had one of the best. Either way, it was really fun to watch.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s not going to fix everything, but frustration started to boil over in the first half for RSL. To come out in the second half and deliver an all-time burst of goals had to take some weight off their shoulders.
What happened?: The Sounders beat up on the new kid.
So, did we learn anything?: Dread it. Run from it. The regression to the mean comes for us all. Especially when you start having to deal with the best teams in the league. The Sounders confirmed what we probably knew in our heart of hearts. There’s a long way to go before St. Louis matches the best of the best. It still feels like they’ll be a little more than fine for an expansion team in the end, but pixie dust wears off quickly.
What happened?: Julian Gressel launched a rocket directly at Brian White as he stood next to the goal and bounced it in.
So, did we learn anything?: I think we already knew it, but it’s worth repeating: LOL, two MLS teams decided they didn’t want Gressel around. He’s been excellent since he arrived in the league and that isn’t changing any time soon.
Anyway, the Whitecaps responded well after a brutal CCL loss midweek and are sneaking their way back up the standings. Portland, however, are stuck down at the bottom just above LA and SKC. I’ll just say all three teams are deserving of their station right now. It’s becoming more apparent by the week that major changes are needed for three of the league’s biggest clubs.
