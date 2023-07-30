Your Sunday Kickoff: Big Leagues Cup wins for Charlotte & Orlando; Monterrey vs. Sounders tonight

CF Montréal have signed center back Fernando Álvarez from Liga MX side Pachuca. The 19-year-old New York City native, who represented Colombia at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the spring, joins through the 2025 MLS season, with options for 2026 and 2027.

Inter Miami CF remain busy in the summer transfer market, announcing Saturday they have signed attacking midfielder Facundo Farías from Argentine top-flight side Colón . Farías, 20, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. He is the club’s second U22 Initiative signing in recent weeks, after they previously acquired rising Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gómez from Club Libertad.

So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta were largely better thanks to new signing Tristan Muyumba, who provided an immediate breath of fresh air in midfield. It’s only one game, but early returns on his potential impact were as good as they could have been. Now Atlanta gets a chance to reset, integrate Muyumba further and potentially bring in a couple of more signings.

What happened?: Atlanta United were the better team on the night, but fell on PKs. Cruz Azul moves on to the knockout round and Atlanta’s Leagues Cup is over.

So, did we learn anything?: Enzo Copetti hasn’t been available for this tournament and Karol Swiderski is playing up top as a lone striker again. That seems to be going pretty well. And the Crown has a bit of momentum heading into the knockout round.

What happened?: Charlotte just cruised from the jump here. It was not close. And the big win put them on top of their group just ahead of FC Dallas. Necaxa is out of the competition.

So, did we learn anything?: We knew coming in Orlando were playing good ball and there would always be the potential for them to get hot and make a run in this tournament. The Lions finishing on top of the group isn’t all that surprising. What has been somewhat surprising this year is the play of Duncan McGuire. He’s been unreal in his first-ever professional season. He’s displaced DP Ercan Kara in the starting lineup at this point and for good reason. Among players with 800-plus minutes in MLS this season, he’s second only to Giorgos Giakoumakis in goals per 90. He’s continued that form into Leagues Cup. McGuire was playing for Creighton a few months ago. It’s quietly one of the most remarkable stories in MLS this season.

What happened?: Three second-half goals, including Wilder Cartagena’s in stoppage time, gave Orlando a huge win and sent them to the top of their group. Orlando and Houston will both move on and Santos is going home.

So, did we learn anything?: I’ll go ahead and group Austin with Atlanta in terms of teams that won’t complain about a chance to rest and reset for a few weeks before the league starts back up again. Still, not sure how happy anyone should be about failing to navigate a gentle group stage draw.

What happened?: D.C. didn’t need to do anything to advance and, well, they didn’t. Pumas and D.C. are on to the knockout round and CF Montréal are out.

Here’s what to keep an eye on tonight with a little help from our longtime watchability ranking meter, The Plusometer.

Atlas FC vs. Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 21/50

Despite getting thumped 5-0 by NYCFC, I’m pretty sure, if I’ve done the math right, Toronto can advance to the next round with a three-goal win or better. So. They should try and do that. Good luck to them.

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlético de San Luis | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer score: 22/50

New York doesn't have to do anything more than earn a draw tonight. Even a loss in the penalty shootout would send them to the knockout round. Considering their success in attack this year, I can’t imagine this one will be a high-scoring affair.

Club Tijuana vs. Queretaro FC | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 18/50

Both of these teams got clobbered by Philadelphia. That makes this loser goes home, but doesn’t make it a heavyweight fight.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 9 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 31/50

Winner moves on here, but I’m admittedly a bit concerned about both teams going forward. Not just in the competition, but in the league. The Galaxy just lost Gaston Brugman for an extended period and Vancouver just lost Julian Gressel forever. Both teams have taken a step back and there just wasn’t that much more room to go back. Someone has to live a little while longer though.

CF Monterrey vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 9 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, UniMas, FS1

Plusometer score: 42/50

This would be rated higher, but I can’t figure out at all what’s going on with the Sounders right now. The underlying numbers remain good to great. The roster is good to great. And they just keep losing anyway. It’s hard to see them getting off the ground and getting up for this one, but then again, it is Seattle. There’s every chance this could turn into one of the great games of the tournament.

Tigres UANL vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 11 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 37/50