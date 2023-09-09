Your Saturday Kickoff: Keep an eye on these players tonight

Soccer Saturday
An abridged slate today thanks to the international break. We’ll make due though. Check out the full schedule here.
LA Galaxy transfer Efraín Álvarez to Club Tijuana
LA Galaxy homegrown midfielder Efraín Álvarez is getting a career reset in Liga MX, as the club announced Friday they have transferred the 21-year-old Mexican international to Club Tijuana. Álvarez, once called "by far the biggest talent" in MLS by former LA striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, departs his boyhood club with six goals and 15 assists in 94 games (43 starts).
There’s only so much left to say at this point. At some point, we’re going to have to release these games out into the world and let them be determined by whatever trickster god higher power has been tasked with deciding MLS games. Before we do that though, I figured we’d take a quick look at a few folks who might have a critical impact on the games to come today.
D.C. United vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 7:30 pm ET
D.C.’s 4-0 win over Chicago last week came with a formation change and new personnel. Ku-Dipietro made his first start since May 31 and the 21-year-old, like he did in May, made the most of the opportunity. His 20th-minute goal gave him two straight starts and two straight appearances with a goal. It also helped send D.C. off and running to a multi-goal win. I imagine he’ll be back in the lineup in this one. And, sometimes, it seems like the ball just finds you when you’re hot.
Cade Cowell, Miguel Trauco and, most importantly, Carlos Gruezo are all missing for the Quakes today due to international duty. That leaves Yueill with some increased responsibility in San Jose’s midfield. He may have to alter his game a bit to make up for Gruezo’s absence. Or at least be so effective at the stuff he’s already good at that it doesn’t matter. It’s going to be a tough task for San Jose’s midfield in general to operate successfully in a high-leverage situation here without a consistent starter.
Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting Kansas City | 7:30 pm ET
I’m not saying it’s all on Campana here. But if there were ever a day Miami desperately needed him to be a match-winner, it’s today. With multiple starters missing due to international duty, they’ll need him (along with U22s Tomas Avilés and Facundo Farías) to step up in a big way. Any points dropped at this stage in the season could be the points that keep the Herons out of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The good news is Campana is about as good a bet as you could hope for. He’s scored 16 times in 32 starts in Miami.
Yeah, it kind of feels like cheating to pick Pulido. But he’s been key in dragging SKC back up the standings lately. In the 20 starts since returning from injury, Pulido has 12 goals and three assists, his best-ever mark in MLS. He grabbed a brace against St. Louis last weekend and seems to be getting hot at the right time.
Minnesota United vs. New England Revolution | 8:30 pm ET
Ok, yeah, I’m cheating again. But… c’mon. Minnesota will be without Teemu Pukki and could be without Bongokuhle Hlongwane today. And even if they were there, Reynoso is still absolutely the most critical piece to Minnesota’s success. He’s been playing at a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber clip since he returned to the starting lineup and now leads the league in American Soccer Analysis’ all-encompassing “goals added per 96 minutes” metric.
The Racing-loanee grabbed a brace last weekend in a 2-2 draw with Austin. It was just his second start for the Revs. Considering how good the Revs have been at talent evaluation the last few years, it wouldn’t be surprising if they’ve found another match-winner.
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC | 10:30 pm ET
I’ve got no real reason here other than it’s just the time of year where he starts doing amazing things. He scored in Portland’s 2-2 comeback against Seattle last weekend and it would be extremely on-brand for him to score the AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year against LAFC tonight. It’s just how this league works.
No Bouanga or Biuk for LAFC tonight. Carlos Vela doesn’t quite look like the best version of himself lately. It’s time for new forward Mario González to make a name for himself in LA. He already has one goal in his three starts since joining the club from Braga. He’s a 27-year-old TAM player and LAFC are definitely expecting him to make an impact. It might be a lot to ask for it this soon, but they kind of need it more than folks realize. They aren’t far away from dropping out of a top-four spot in the West.
Colorado Rapids claim Díaz off waivers: The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Luis Díaz after the Columbus Crew waived him, the club announced Thursday. Díaz, a 24-year-old Costa Rican international with eight caps, joins the Rapids after spending the previous five seasons with Columbus. He recorded six goals and 14 assists across 83 regular-season appearances and helped the Crew win MLS Cup 2020 and Campeones Cup titles.
