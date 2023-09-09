Your Saturday Kickoff: Keep an eye on these players tonight

No Bouanga or Biuk for LAFC tonight. Carlos Vela doesn’t quite look like the best version of himself lately. It’s time for new forward Mario González to make a name for himself in LA. He already has one goal in his three starts since joining the club from Braga. He’s a 27-year-old TAM player and LAFC are definitely expecting him to make an impact. It might be a lot to ask for it this soon, but they kind of need it more than folks realize. They aren’t far away from dropping out of a top-four spot in the West.